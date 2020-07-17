Coast Guard Cuttermen Honored in Gold Ancient Mariner Ceremony

The incoming 16th Gold Ancient Mariner, Capt. Patrick Culver, delivers remarks at the ceremony in which he assumed ancient mariner title from retiring Capt. Stephen Matadobra, Coast Guard Headquarters, Washington, D.C., July 17, 2020. The Gold Ancient Mariner title honors the Coast Guard officer who has the most sea time, with a minimum of 10 years, in a successful and distinguished career afloat. (Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Lisa Ferdinando)

