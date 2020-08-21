Marines with Hotel Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, participate in a graduation ceremony at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Aug. 21, 2020. Graduation took place at the completion of the 13-week transformation including training for drill, marksmanship, basic combat skills and Marines Corps customs and traditions. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Zachary T. Beatty)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.21.2020 Date Posted: 08.21.2020 14:19 Photo ID: 6323577 VIRIN: 200821-M-VX661-1081 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 2.74 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Hotel Company Graduation [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Zachary Beatty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.