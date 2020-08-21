Marines with Hotel Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, participate in a graduation ceremony at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Aug. 21, 2020. Graduation took place at the completion of the 13-week transformation including training for drill, marksmanship, basic combat skills and Marines Corps customs and traditions. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Zachary T. Beatty)
|Date Taken:
|08.21.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2020 14:19
|Photo ID:
|6323575
|VIRIN:
|200821-M-VX661-1060
|Resolution:
|6567x4378
|Size:
|1.65 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Hotel Company Graduation [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Zachary Beatty, identified by DVIDS
