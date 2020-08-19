Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Warrior of the Week

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2020

    Photo by Andre D Askew 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    Let's give Mr. Gerry Cross from the 81st Force Support Squadron a shout-out for being chosen as the Warrior of the Week at today's wing staff meeting! Cross was recognized for his professionalism and outstanding work ethic as the installation's military child school liaison. He works directly with the six school districts that surround Keesler Air Force Base and the 3,000 military children that attend them. He serves as the focal point for all local military child education matters. Cross advocates for the educational needs of military children and assists Airmen and families with information, referral, resources and advocacy regarding local school districts and other education options including home schooling and private schools. In addition, Cross emails all inbound families a welcome letter and school guide that contain valuable information on education along our Gulf Coast. He also provides a warm hand-off for our out-bound families by linking them up with their gaining installation's school liaison. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andre Askew)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2020
