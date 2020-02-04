Coast Guard crews respond to dredge fire in the Port of Corpus Christi Ship

Coast Guard crews respond to a dredge on fire in the Port of Corpus Christi Ship Channel, Aug. 21, 2020. A Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew was launched to the scene, hoisted two injured crewmembers, and transferred them to Corpus Christi Medical Center - Bay Area. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)
|Date Taken:
|04.02.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2020 11:44
|Photo ID:
|6323245
|VIRIN:
|200821-G-G0108-2003
|Resolution:
|3264x2448
|Size:
|1.45 MB
|Location:
|TX, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
