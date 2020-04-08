200804-N- EW497-003 PACIFIC OCEAN (August 4,2020) - An MH-60R “Seahawk” assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 60 (HSM 60) embarked onboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Nitze (DDG 94) with embarked U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) Law Enforcement Detachment (LEDET) team conducts enhanced counter narcotics operations Aug. 4, 2020. Nitze and embarked LEDET recovered 725 kilograms of suspected cocaine and 3,190 pounds of suspected marijuana. Nitze is deployed to the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility to support counter illicit drug trafficking in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy Photo by Gunners Mate 3rd Class Jessica Telfer/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.04.2020 Date Posted: 08.21.2020 11:06 Photo ID: 6323205 VIRIN: 200804-N-EW497-003 Resolution: 2229x1486 Size: 318.37 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 10 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 200804-N- EW497-003 [Image 2 of 2], by ENS William Fong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.