Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    200804-N- EW497-003 [Image 2 of 2]

    200804-N- EW497-003

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    08.04.2020

    Photo by Ensign William Fong 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    200804-N- EW497-003 PACIFIC OCEAN (August 4,2020) - An MH-60R “Seahawk” assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 60 (HSM 60) embarked onboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Nitze (DDG 94) with embarked U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) Law Enforcement Detachment (LEDET) team conducts enhanced counter narcotics operations Aug. 4, 2020. Nitze and embarked LEDET recovered 725 kilograms of suspected cocaine and 3,190 pounds of suspected marijuana. Nitze is deployed to the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility to support counter illicit drug trafficking in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy Photo by Gunners Mate 3rd Class Jessica Telfer/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2020
    Date Posted: 08.21.2020 11:06
    Photo ID: 6323205
    VIRIN: 200804-N-EW497-003
    Resolution: 2229x1486
    Size: 318.37 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 200804-N- EW497-003 [Image 2 of 2], by ENS William Fong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    200804-N-EW497-002
    200804-N- EW497-003

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USS Nitze Recovers Over 3,000 Pounds of Marijuana

    TAGS

    RHIB
    USS Nitze
    DDG 94
    U.S. Southern Command
    USNAVSO
    U.S. Fourth Fleet
    EnhancedCNOps
    Enhanced CN Ops
    Enhanced CNOps
    JIAF-S

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT