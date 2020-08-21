200821-N-CC785-0001 GREAT LAKES, Ill. (Aug. 21, 2020) - Capt. Ray Leung, Naval Station Great Lakes commanding officer, presented the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal to Torpedoman's Mate 2nd Class Ryan Williams on Aug. 21 before participating in a socially distanced physical fitness workout. (U.S. Navy photo by John Sheppard/Released)
|Date Taken:
|08.21.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2020 10:40
|Photo ID:
|6323162
|VIRIN:
|200821-N-CC785-0001
|Resolution:
|2922x2922
|Size:
|1.22 MB
|Location:
|GREAT LAKES, IL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Award, Aug. 21, 2020, by John Sheppard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
