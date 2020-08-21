Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Award, Aug. 21, 2020

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2020

    Photo by John Sheppard 

    Naval Station Great Lakes Public Affairs

    200821-N-CC785-0001 GREAT LAKES, Ill. (Aug. 21, 2020) - Capt. Ray Leung, Naval Station Great Lakes commanding officer, presented the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal to Torpedoman's Mate 2nd Class Ryan Williams on Aug. 21 before participating in a socially distanced physical fitness workout. (U.S. Navy photo by John Sheppard/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Award, Aug. 21, 2020, by John Sheppard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

