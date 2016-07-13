Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CMSgt Paul Paul G. Frisco Jr. becomes Command Chief of Pa. Air National Guard

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2016

    Joint Force Headquarters, Pennsylvania National Guard

    Chief Master Sgt. Paul Paul G. Frisco Jr. was recently installed as the 10th State Command Chief of the Pennsylvania Air National Guard.

    Tenth Pennsylvania Air National Guard command chief assumes responsibility

    Pennsylvania National Guard
    Fort Indiantown Gap
    Pennsylvania Air National Guard
    PNG

