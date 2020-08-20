Female Airmen assigned to the 911th Maintenance Group pose for a photo near the ramp of a C-17 Globemaster III at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, Aug. 20, 2020. Since the full and equal integration of women in the Air Force became policy 44 years ago, women like these maintainers have played a critical role in maintaining, reforming, and strengthening the United States’ warfighting capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.20.2020 Date Posted: 08.21.2020 08:26 Photo ID: 6322983 VIRIN: 200820-F-UJ876-1032 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 9.6 MB Location: PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Women of Steel, by Joshua Seybert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.