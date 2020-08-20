Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Women of Steel

    Women of Steel

    PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2020

    Photo by Joshua Seybert 

    911th Airlift Wing

    Female Airmen assigned to the 911th Maintenance Group pose for a photo near the ramp of a C-17 Globemaster III at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, Aug. 20, 2020. Since the full and equal integration of women in the Air Force became policy 44 years ago, women like these maintainers have played a critical role in maintaining, reforming, and strengthening the United States’ warfighting capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)

    Date Taken: 08.20.2020
    Date Posted: 08.21.2020 08:26
    Location: PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, US
