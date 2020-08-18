Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    378 ECES paint new UH-60 helipad

    378 ECES paint new UH-60 helipad

    PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, ARMED FORCES EUROPE, SAUDI ARABIA

    08.18.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Cary Smith 

    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    Airmen from the 378th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron paint parking lines for a new helicopter landing pad at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Aug. 17-19, 2020. The painting completed the new landing pad, allowing for increased mission support to UH-60 Blackhawk flying operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Cary Smith)

