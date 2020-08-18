378 ECES paint new UH-60 helipad

Airmen from the 378th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron paint parking lines for a new helicopter landing pad at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Aug. 17-19, 2020. The painting completed the new landing pad, allowing for increased mission support to UH-60 Blackhawk flying operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Cary Smith)
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2020 08:23
|Photo ID:
|6322976
|VIRIN:
|200818-F-LS872-1159
|Resolution:
|4008x2863
|Size:
|8.09 MB
|Location:
|PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, ARMED FORCES EUROPE, SA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
