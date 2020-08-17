378 ECES paint new UH-60 helipad

Airmen from the 378th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron paint parking lines for a new helicopter landing pad at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Aug. 17-19, 2020. The painting completed the new landing pad, allowing for increased mission support to UH-60 Blackhawk flying operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Cary Smith)

