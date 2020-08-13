Postal delivers morale from abroad

Senior Airman Chunta Rutland, a 380th Expeditionary Force Support Squadron Post Office volunteer, sorts mail at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, Aug. 13, 2020. The post office processed more than 170,000 pieces of mail in 2019, adding up to an excess of 940,000 pounds. (This photo has been altered for security purposes by blurring package labels ) (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Melissa Harvey)

