Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Postal delivers morale from abroad [Image 1 of 3]

    Postal delivers morale from abroad

    UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    08.13.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Melissa Harvey 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Chunta Rutland, a 380th Expeditionary Force Support Squadron Post Office volunteer, sorts mail at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, Aug. 13, 2020. The post office processed more than 170,000 pieces of mail in 2019, adding up to an excess of 940,000 pounds. (This photo has been altered for security purposes by blurring package labels ) (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Melissa Harvey)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.13.2020
    Date Posted: 08.21.2020 06:47
    Photo ID: 6322922
    VIRIN: 200813-F-OS175-4234
    Resolution: 2020x2526
    Size: 1.65 MB
    Location: AE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Postal delivers morale from abroad [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Melissa Harvey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Postal delivers morale from abroad
    Postal delivers morale from abroad
    Postal delivers morale from abroad

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    #DoD
    #AirForce
    #morale
    #AFCENT
    #380AEW
    #TakingcareofAirmen
    #UnitedArabEmirates
    #TeamADAB
    #380EFSS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT