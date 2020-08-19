200819-N-ER806-1135

NAVAL BASE GUAM (August 19, 2020)

Sailors assigned to Navy Cargo Handling Battalion 1, offload cargo from the Military Sealift Command chartered ship M/V Cape Hudson (T-AKR 5066) at Naval Base Guam. NCHB 1 is the Navy's only active-duty, cargo-handling battalion and is a rapidly deployable operating unit of the Navy Expeditionary Combat Command capable of loading and discharging ships and aircraft in all climatic and threat conditions. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nick Bauer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.19.2020 Date Posted: 08.21.2020 NCHB 1 Cargo Offload [Image 12 of 12], by PO2 Nicholas Bauer