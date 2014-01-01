Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia Indoctrination

    DIEGO GARCIA, BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    01.01.2014

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Carlos Hopper 

    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia

    Sailors pose for a photo after command indoctrination onboard U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia Aug. 21, 2020. NSF Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and Allied Forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Carlos W. Hopper/ released.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.01.2014
    Date Posted: 08.21.2020 05:29
    Photo ID: 6322842
    VIRIN: 200821-N-HI746-1011
    Resolution: 6169x4406
    Size: 3.39 MB
    Location: DIEGO GARCIA, IO 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia Indoctrination, by PO3 Carlos Hopper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Island
    Navy
    Sailors
    Diego Garcia
    Indoctrination
    U.S. Navy Support Facility

