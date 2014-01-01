Sailors pose for a photo after command indoctrination onboard U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia Aug. 21, 2020. NSF Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and Allied Forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Carlos W. Hopper/ released.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.01.2014 Date Posted: 08.21.2020 05:29 Photo ID: 6322842 VIRIN: 200821-N-HI746-1011 Resolution: 6169x4406 Size: 3.39 MB Location: DIEGO GARCIA, IO Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia Indoctrination, by PO3 Carlos Hopper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.