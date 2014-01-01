Sailors pose for a photo after command indoctrination onboard U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia Aug. 21, 2020. NSF Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and Allied Forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Carlos W. Hopper/ released.
|Date Taken:
|01.01.2014
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2020 05:29
|Photo ID:
|6322842
|VIRIN:
|200821-N-HI746-1011
|Resolution:
|6169x4406
|Size:
|3.39 MB
|Location:
|DIEGO GARCIA, IO
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia Indoctrination, by PO3 Carlos Hopper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT