NCHB 1 Cargo Offload

200819-N-ER806-1187

NAVAL BASE GUAM (August 19, 2020)

Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Rich Metcalf, assigned to Navy Cargo Handling Battalion 1, guides cargo onto a tractor trailer during a cargo offload at Naval Base Guam. NCHB 1 is the Navy's only active-duty, cargo-handling battalion and is a rapidly deployable operating unit of the Navy Expeditionary Combat Command capable of loading and discharging ships and aircraft in all climatic and threat conditions. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nick Bauer)

Date Taken: 08.19.2020