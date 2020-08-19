Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    NCHB 1 Equipment Offload [Image 7 of 12]

    NCHB 1 Equipment Offload

    GUAM

    08.19.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Nicholas Bauer 

    Commander Task Force 75

    200820-N-ER806-1137
    NAVAL BASE GUAM (August 20, 2020)
    Sailors assigned to Navy Cargo Handling Battalion 1 offload a Light Medium Tactical Vehicle from the Military Sealift Command chartered ship M/V Cape Hudson (T-AKR 5066) at Naval Base Guam. NCHB 1 is the Navy's only active-duty, cargo-handling battalion and is a rapidly deployable operating unit of the Navy Expeditionary Combat Command capable of loading and discharging ships and aircraft in all climatic and threat conditions. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nick Bauer)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2020
    Date Posted: 08.21.2020 05:57
    Photo ID: 6322833
    VIRIN: 200820-N-ER806-1137
    Resolution: 3024x2160
    Size: 819.6 KB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NCHB 1 Equipment Offload [Image 12 of 12], by PO2 Nicholas Bauer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NHCB 1 Cargo Offload
    NCHB 1 Equipment Offload
    NCHB 1 Equipment Offload
    NCHB 1 Equipment Offload
    NCHB 1 Equipment Offload
    NCHB 1 Cargo Offload
    NCHB 1 Equipment Offload
    NCHB 1 Equipment Offload
    NCHB 1 Cargo Offload
    NCHB 1 Equipment Offload
    NCHB 1 Cargo Offload
    NCHB 1 Cargo Offload

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Guam
    DOD
    Navy
    Sailor
    US Navy
    USNavy
    U.S. Department of Defense
    CTF 75
    "Task Force 75
    RM689"
    NEFCPAC
    Navy Expeditionary Forces Command Pacific
    Det. Guam

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT