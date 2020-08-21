Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Food and Fuel

    JORDAN

    08.21.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Trevor Cullen 

    Task Force Spartan

    U.S. Army 1st Lt. Carolyn Parlato, assigned under the 3rd Medical Command, poses in a troop medical clinic in the Central Command Area of Responsibility on Aug. 20, 2020. Parlato serves as a Army Nutritionist or Military Occupation Specialty 65C deployed to the Middle East.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Food and Fuel, by SGT Trevor Cullen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    OSS
    42nd Infantry Division
    Army strong
    Army
    New York Army National Guard
    Central Command Area of Responsibility
    Operation Spartan Shield

