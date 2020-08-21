Food and Fuel

U.S. Army 1st Lt. Carolyn Parlato, assigned under the 3rd Medical Command, poses in a troop medical clinic in the Central Command Area of Responsibility on Aug. 20, 2020. Parlato serves as a Army Nutritionist or Military Occupation Specialty 65C deployed to the Middle East.

