Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Arizona National Guard delivered school supplies to the Hopi Tribe [Image 11 of 15]

    Arizona National Guard delivered school supplies to the Hopi Tribe

    FIRST MESA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin 

    161st Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    Arizona National Guard service members delivered 300 backpacks filled with school supplies to the Hopi Tribe at First Mesa, Ariz. for distribution to Hopi youth by a nonprofit organization run by Hopi college students, Aug. 20 2020. The school supplies were donated by two Phoenix nonprofit organizations and the Arizona Department of Child Safety.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.20.2020
    Date Posted: 08.20.2020 23:57
    Photo ID: 6322690
    VIRIN: 200820-Z-CC902-0138
    Resolution: 4103x2735
    Size: 6.67 MB
    Location: FIRST MESA, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arizona National Guard delivered school supplies to the Hopi Tribe [Image 15 of 15], by TSgt Michael Matkin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Arizona National Guard picked up school supplies destined for the Hopi Tribe
    Arizona National Guard picked up school supplies destined for the Hopi Tribe
    Arizona National Guard picked up school supplies destined for the Hopi Tribe
    Arizona National Guard picked up school supplies destined for the Hopi Tribe
    Arizona National Guard picked up school supplies destined for the Hopi Tribe
    Arizona National Guard delivered school supplies to the Hopi Tribe
    Arizona National Guard delivered school supplies to the Hopi Tribe
    Arizona National Guard delivered school supplies to the Hopi Tribe
    Arizona National Guard delivered school supplies to the Hopi Tribe
    Arizona National Guard delivered school supplies to the Hopi Tribe
    Arizona National Guard delivered school supplies to the Hopi Tribe
    Arizona National Guard delivered school supplies to the Hopi Tribe
    Arizona National Guard delivered school supplies to the Hopi Tribe
    Arizona National Guard delivered school supplies to the Hopi Tribe
    Arizona National Guard delivered school supplies to the Hopi Tribe

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Medical
    Guard
    Operations
    Air
    Response
    Arizona National Guard
    Activation
    ANG
    AZ
    Support
    Soldiers
    Military
    NG
    Arizona
    Phoenix
    school supplies
    Readiness
    National Guard
    AZANG
    AZNG
    Papago
    AZARNG
    COVID-19
    covid19nationalguard
    COVID19c
    AZCV19
    WEGOTTHISAZ
    TFLOGAZ
    Hopi Tribe
    Phoenix nonprofit
    Arizona Department of Child Safety

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT