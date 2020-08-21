200821-N-FA490-1126 EAST CHINA SEA (Aug. 21, 2020) Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Ebenezer Ankrah, from Oklahoma City, Okla., organizes supply parts inventory aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Halsey (DDG 97). Halsey is underway conducting operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific while assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Andrew Langholf)
|Date Taken:
|08.21.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2020 00:01
|Photo ID:
|6322688
|VIRIN:
|200821-N-FA490-1126
|Resolution:
|7952x5304
|Size:
|1.09 MB
|Location:
|EAST CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Halsey Supply Inventory Operations [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT