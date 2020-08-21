200821-N-FA490-1122 EAST CHINA SEA (Aug. 21, 2020) Operations Specialist Seaman Elijah McGuire, from Queens, New York, prepares rice aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Halsey (DDG 97). Halsey is underway conducting operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific while assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Andrew Langholf)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.21.2020 Date Posted: 08.21.2020 00:01 Photo ID: 6322686 VIRIN: 200821-N-FA490-1122 Resolution: 7567x5047 Size: 1.34 MB Location: EAST CHINA SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Halsey Conducts Galley Operations [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Andrew Langholf, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.