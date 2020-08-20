Arizona National Guard delivered school supplies to the Hopi Tribe

Arizona National Guard service members delivered 300 backpacks filled with school supplies to the Hopi Tribe at First Mesa, Ariz. for distribution to Hopi youth by a nonprofit organization run by Hopi college students, Aug. 20 2020. The school supplies were donated by two Phoenix nonprofit organizations and the Arizona Department of Child Safety.

