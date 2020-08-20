Arizona National Guard service members delivered 300 backpacks filled with school supplies to the Hopi Tribe at First Mesa, Ariz. for distribution to Hopi youth by a nonprofit organization run by Hopi college students, Aug. 20 2020. The school supplies were donated by two Phoenix nonprofit organizations and the Arizona Department of Child Safety.
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2020 23:57
|Photo ID:
|6322671
|VIRIN:
|200820-Z-CC902-0067
|Resolution:
|4512x3008
|Size:
|7.93 MB
|Location:
|FIRST MESA, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Arizona National Guard delivered school supplies to the Hopi Tribe [Image 15 of 15], by TSgt Michael Matkin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT