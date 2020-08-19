Arizona National Guard picked up school supplies destined for the Hopi Tribe

Arizona National Guard service members picked up 300 backpacks filled with school supplies donated by two Phoenix nonprofit organizations and the Arizona Department of Child Safety, Aug. 19, 2020. The school supplies were then transported to the Hopi Tribe at Second Mesa, Ariz. for distribution to Hopi youth by a nonprofit organization run by Hopi college students.

Date Taken: 08.19.2020
Location: PHOENIX, AZ, US