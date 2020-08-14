U.S. Coast Guard conducts gunnery exercise in Atlantic, part of Operation Nanook

As part of Operation Nanook, Petty Officer 1st Class Julie Thorne, and independent duty yeoman aboard the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Tahoma (WMEC 908) shoots the 50 caliber machine gun at a decoy launched for practice during the 'GUNNEX' gun exercise of Operation Nanook in the Atlantic Aug. 14, 2020. The crew conducted many drills throughout the operation. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Seaman Kate Kilroy/Released)

Date Taken: 08.14.2020
Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN