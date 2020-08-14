Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Coast Guard conducts gunnery exercise in Atlantic, part of Operation Nanook [Image 2 of 3]

    U.S. Coast Guard conducts gunnery exercise in Atlantic, part of Operation Nanook

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    08.14.2020

    Photo by Seaman kate kilroy 

    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area

    As part of Operation Nanook, Petty Officer 1st Class Julie Thorne, and independent duty yeoman aboard the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Tahoma (WMEC 908) shoots the 50 caliber machine gun at a decoy launched for practice during the 'GUNNEX' gun exercise of Operation Nanook in the Atlantic Aug. 14, 2020. The crew conducted many drills throughout the operation. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Seaman Kate Kilroy/Released)

    Date Taken: 08.14.2020
    Date Posted: 08.20.2020 22:22
    VIRIN: 200814-G-NJ244-453
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
