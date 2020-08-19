Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Acting Director of the Joint Artificial Intelligence Command (JAIC) Visits Naval Special Warfare Command.

    CORONADO, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Sean Furey 

    Naval Special Warfare Command

    NAVAL AMPHIBIOUS BASE CORONADO (Aug. 19, 2020) Nand Mulchandani, acting director, Joint Artificial Intelligence Command (JAIC), right, speaks with Rear Adm. Collin Green, commander, Naval Special Warfare Command (NSWC) during a visit to NSWC to discuss Naval Special Warfare’s focus on AI for Warfare and JAIC’s mission to transform the DoD by accelerating the delivery and adoption of AI to achieve mission impact at scale. NSWC is committed to its Sailors and the deliberate development of their tactical excellence, ethics, and leadership as the nation’s premiere maritime special operations force supporting the National Defense Strategy. It is the maritime component of U.S. Special Operations Command, and its mission is to provide maritime special operations forces to conduct full-spectrum operations, unilaterally or with partners, to support national objectives. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Sean Furey)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Acting Director of the Joint Artificial Intelligence Command (JAIC) Visits Naval Special Warfare Command., by PO1 Sean Furey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

