    Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard & IMF successfully undocks USS Columbia (SSN 771)

    PEARL HARBOR, HI, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2020

    Photo by Dave Amodo 

    Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility

    PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii – Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard & Intermediate Maintenance Facility successfully undocked Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Columbia (SSN 771) July 16, 2020 from Dry Dock #2. The undocking was a major milestone in completing the submarine’s engineered overhaul (EOH) availability.

    Date Taken: 07.16.2020
    Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard
    USS Columbia
    PHNSY
    PHNSY&IMF
    PHNSY & IMF
    Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard & IMF

