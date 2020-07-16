PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii – Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard & Intermediate Maintenance Facility successfully undocked Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Columbia (SSN 771) July 16, 2020 from Dry Dock #2. The undocking was a major milestone in completing the submarine’s engineered overhaul (EOH) availability.
Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard & IMF successfully undocks USS Columbia (SSN 771)
