U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Ryan Rainville, 173rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron chief, kneels so two of his daughters could “tack on” his new stripes during a ceremony at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Ore., Aug. 14, 2020. The ceremony was possible with appropriate social distancing and by limiting the number of attendees. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Jefferson Thompson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.14.2020 Date Posted: 08.20.2020 18:24 Photo ID: 6322409 VIRIN: 200814-Z-NJ935-0053 Resolution: 6880x4584 Size: 13.2 MB Location: KLAMATH FALLS, OR, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Kingsley Field pins its newest chief [Image 3 of 3], by MSgt Jefferson Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.