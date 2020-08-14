Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kingsley Field pins its newest chief [Image 3 of 3]

    KLAMATH FALLS, OR, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2020

    Photo by Master Sgt. Jefferson Thompson 

    173rd Fighter Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Ryan Rainville, 173rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron chief, kneels so two of his daughters could “tack on” his new stripes during a ceremony at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Ore., Aug. 14, 2020. The ceremony was possible with appropriate social distancing and by limiting the number of attendees. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Jefferson Thompson)

    Date Taken: 08.14.2020
    Location: KLAMATH FALLS, OR, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kingsley Field pins its newest chief [Image 3 of 3], by MSgt Jefferson Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    chief master sergeant
    Oregon Air National Guard
    173rd Fighter Wing

