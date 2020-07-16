Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2020

    Photo by Bianca Wilson 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    Naval Medical Readiness Training Center, Portsmouth’s Environmental Health Officer and Preventive Medicine Department Head, Lt. Paris Williams gives COVID Contact Tracing & Investigation Training to Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s leadership.

    This work, Combatting COVID-19 with Knowledge [Image 2 of 2], by Bianca Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard
    NNSY
    COVID-19

