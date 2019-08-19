Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COVID-19 precautions to protect students, staff

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2019

    Photo by Emily LaForme 

    Fort Campbell Public Affairs Office

    Alberto Gonzalez, security specialist for Fort Campbell High School, hangs posters, Aug. 18, reminding students and staff to social distance in preparation for Aug. 24, the first day of school. (Emily Laforme, Fort Campbell Courier)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COVID-19 precautions to protect students, staff, by Emily LaForme, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    School
    Fort Campbell
    Department of Defense Education Activity
    DODEA
    COVID-19

