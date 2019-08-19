Alberto Gonzalez, security specialist for Fort Campbell High School, hangs posters, Aug. 18, reminding students and staff to social distance in preparation for Aug. 24, the first day of school. (Emily Laforme, Fort Campbell Courier)
This work, COVID-19 precautions to protect students, staff, by Emily LaForme, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
