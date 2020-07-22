Capt. Vigilio Gheser, a pilot in the Italian Air Force poses for a photo at Marine Fighter Attack Training Squadron 501 aboard Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort on July 22, 2020. Gheser is currently a student pilot at VMFAT-501 and is learning to fly the F-35 bravo Lighting II platform.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.22.2020 Date Posted: 08.20.2020 16:22 Photo ID: 6322179 VIRIN: 200722-M-HW316-1091 Resolution: 5184x3456 Size: 2.67 MB Location: SC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Italian Air Force Capt. Vigilio Gheser, by LCpl Nicholas Buss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.