Italian Air Force Capt. Vigilio Gheser

Capt. Vigilio Gheser, a pilot in the Italian Air Force poses for a photo at Marine Fighter Attack Training Squadron 501 aboard Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort on July 22, 2020. Gheser is currently a student pilot at VMFAT-501 and is learning to fly the F-35 bravo Lighting II platform.
|07.22.2020
|08.20.2020 16:22
|6322179
|200722-M-HW316-1091
|5184x3456
|2.67 MB
|SC, US
|0
|0
|0
