T64 turnaround: FRCE makes huge gains in H-53 helicopter engine overhauls

Mike DeLuzio, an aircraft engine mechanic in the T64 engine shop at Fleet Readiness Center East, installs the electrical harness to the overspeed switch on a T64 engine. In early August, Fleet Readiness Center East returned an FY20-inducted T64 engine to the fleet, with a turnaround time of 298 days, far faster than the negotiated time of 472 days. This marked the first time FRCE produced an engine in fewer than 300 days and in the same fiscal year in which it was inducted was in fiscal 2015. This success comes as a result of a healthy supply chain; tremendous effort of the part of FRCE’s facilities and infrastructure management team to repair and maintain aging support equipment; and communication and process changes put in place as part of the Mission Aligned Organization transformation.

