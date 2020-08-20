RAF Lakenheath celebrates its diversity

Members from the Asian American and Pacific Islander committee discuss their heritage with participants of the 48th Fighter Wing Diversity Day event, Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, August 20, 2020. Hundreds attended the event to observe traditional arts in dance, musical performances, as well as booths highlighting cultures including the African American and Asian American and Pacific Islander heritage displays. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Shanice Williams-Jones)

