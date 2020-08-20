Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RAF Lakenheath celebrates its diversity [Image 5 of 5]

    RAF Lakenheath celebrates its diversity

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    08.20.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Shanice Williams-Jones 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Members from the Asian American and Pacific Islander committee discuss their heritage with participants of the 48th Fighter Wing Diversity Day event, Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, August 20, 2020. Hundreds attended the event to observe traditional arts in dance, musical performances, as well as booths highlighting cultures including the African American and Asian American and Pacific Islander heritage displays. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Shanice Williams-Jones)

    Date Taken: 08.20.2020
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RAF Lakenheath celebrates its diversity [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Shanice Williams-Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Diversity
    Inclusion
    strongertogether

