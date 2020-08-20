Entertainers perform a traditional African dance during the 48th Fighter Wing Diversity Day event, Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, August 20, 2020. The multicultural event aims to honor and celebrate the challenges and achievements of all Americans and highlight their contributions to the evolution of the United States of America. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Shanice Williams-Jones)
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2020 13:00
|Photo ID:
|6321860
|VIRIN:
|200820-F-JV291-0248
|Resolution:
|5187x3459
|Size:
|13.96 MB
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, RAF Lakenheath celebrates its diversity [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Shanice Williams-Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
