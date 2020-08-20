RAF Lakenheath celebrates its diversity

A representative from the Hispanic Heritage committee displays Hispanic products during the 48th Fighter Wing Diversity Day event, Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, August 20, 2020. Hundreds attended the event to observe traditional arts in dance, musical performances, as well as booths highlighting cultures including the African American and Asian American and Pacific Islander heritage displays. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Shanice Williams-Jones)

