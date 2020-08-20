Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RAF Lakenheath celebrates its diversity [Image 2 of 5]

    RAF Lakenheath celebrates its diversity

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    08.20.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Shanice Williams-Jones 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Native American heritage pieces are displayed during the 48th Fighter Wing Diversity Day event, Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, August 20, 2020. The multicultural event aims to honor and celebrate the challenges and achievements of all Americans and highlight their contributions to the evolution of the United States of America. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Shanice Williams-Jones

    Date Taken: 08.20.2020
    Date Posted: 08.20.2020 12:59
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RAF Lakenheath celebrates its diversity [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Shanice Williams-Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Diversity
    Inclusion
    strongertogether

