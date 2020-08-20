A Washington National Guard members types on a computer. (Courtesy Photo)
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2020 11:40
|Photo ID:
|6321731
|VIRIN:
|200820-D-MN117-775
|Resolution:
|3688x2548
|Size:
|1.69 MB
|Location:
|CAMP MURRAY, WA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Guard continues cyber security support to election process, by Joseph Siemandel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Guard continues cyber security support to election process
LEAVE A COMMENT