    Views of Fort McCoy's Historical Commemorative Area [Image 35 of 40]

    Views of Fort McCoy's Historical Commemorative Area

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2020

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                       

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    A scene of Equipment Park is shown July 16, 2020, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Equipment Park is inside the installation’s historic Commemorative Area. The Equipment Park is an outdoor display of historic and present-day equipment representative of the types used on the installation. The design of the park allows for display of 70 pieces of equipment, ranging from helicopters and howitzers to trucks and trailers. The Commemorative Area also consists of five World War II-era buildings set aside to help tell Fort McCoy’s unique story. These facilities are representative of the types found in the cantonment area when it was constructed in 1942. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    Date Taken: 07.16.2020
    Date Posted: 08.20.2020 11:17
    Photo ID: 6321611
    VIRIN: 200716-A-OK556-459
    Resolution: 4608x3456
    Size: 9.97 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    This work, Views of Fort McCoy's Historical Commemorative Area [Image 40 of 40], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Wisconsin
    military history
    history
    spring
    Fort McCoy
    Army history
    Commemorative Area
    Equipment Park
    historical areas

