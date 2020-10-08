F-22 weapons load

Staff Sgt. Michael Avalos, 325th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, ensures the AIM-9 is secured to the aircraft during the unit’s quarterly weapons load competition Aug. 10 at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla. Two crews competed in a morning and afternoon session to see who could load an AIM-9 on each side of an F-22A Raptor the fastest and with the fewest mistakes. Avalos and the afternoon crew claimed the victory (U.S. Air Force photo by Samuel King Jr.)
