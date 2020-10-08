Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-22 Weapons Load [Image 9 of 16]

    F-22 Weapons Load

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.10.2020

    Photo by Samuel King    

    96th Test Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Christian Faulkner, 325th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, performs preliminary checks on an F-22A Raptor during the unit’s quarterly weapons load competition Aug. 10 at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla. Two crews competed in a morning and afternoon session to see who could load an AIM-9 on each side of the aircraft the fastest and with the fewest mistakes. Faulkner and the afternoon crew claimed the victory. (U.S. Air Force photo by Samuel King Jr.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.10.2020
    Date Posted: 08.20.2020 08:28
    Photo ID: 6321370
    VIRIN: 200810-F-oc707-0900
    Resolution: 3000x1989
    Size: 3.37 MB
    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-22 Weapons Load [Image 16 of 16], by Samuel King, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

