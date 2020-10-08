Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-22 weapons load [Image 3 of 16]

    F-22 weapons load

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.10.2020

    Photo by Samuel King    

    96th Test Wing Public Affairs

    A 325th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron weapons load crew prepares an AIM-9 and their aircraft during the unit’s quarterly weapons load competition Aug. 10 at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla. Two crews competed in a morning and afternoon session to see who could load an AIM-9 on each side of an F-22A Raptor the fastest and with the fewest mistakes. The afternoon crew claimed the victory. (U.S. Air Force photo by Samuel King Jr.)

    Date Taken: 08.10.2020
    Date Posted: 08.20.2020 08:27
    Photo ID: 6321364
    VIRIN: 200810-F-oc707-0102
    Resolution: 3000x1848
    Size: 2.18 MB
    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-22 weapons load [Image 16 of 16], by Samuel King, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

