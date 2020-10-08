Staff Sgt. Robert Lawrence, 43th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, reviews a maintenance checklist on a laptop during the unit’s quarterly weapons load competition Aug. 10 at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla. Two crews competed in a morning and afternoon session to see who could load an AIM-9 on each side of an F-22A Raptor the fastest and with the fewest mistakes. The afternoon crew claimed the victory. (U.S. Air Force photo by Samuel King Jr.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.10.2020 Date Posted: 08.20.2020 08:27 Photo ID: 6321363 VIRIN: 200810-F-oc707-0101 Resolution: 3000x2368 Size: 4.07 MB Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, F-22 weapons load [Image 16 of 16], by Samuel King, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.