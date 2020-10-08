Senior Airman Chad Kauffman, 43th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, secures an AIM-9 onto an F-22A Raptor during the unit’s quarterly weapons load competition Aug. 10 at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla. Two crews competed in a morning and afternoon session to see who could load an AIM-9 on each side of the aircraft the fastest and with the fewest mistakes. The afternoon crew claimed the victory. (U.S. Air Force photo by Samuel King Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|08.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2020 08:27
|Photo ID:
|6321362
|VIRIN:
|200810-F-oc707-0100
|Resolution:
|3000x1983
|Size:
|2.02 MB
|Location:
|EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, F-22 weapons load [Image 16 of 16], by Samuel King, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT