    ACMC Visits MARFORRES and Shipyards [Image 20 of 20]

    ACMC Visits MARFORRES and Shipyards

    MOBILE, AL, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Wesley Timm 

    Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps

    Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. Gary L. Thomas recieves a tour of the Austal, USA Shipyard in Mobile, Ala, Aug. 13, 2020. Thomas toured the shipyards to assess capabilities and production of multiple Navy and Marine Corps projects during the novel Coronavirus pandemic. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Wesley Timm)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.13.2020
    Date Posted: 08.20.2020 07:48
    Photo ID: 6321354
    VIRIN: 200813-M-AR450-1223
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 3.51 MB
    Location: MOBILE, AL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

