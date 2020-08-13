Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. Gary L. Thomas recieves a shipyard tour from Craig Perciavalle, president of Austal, USA in Mobile, Ala, Aug. 13, 2020. Thomas toured the shipyards to assess capabilities and production of multiple Navy and Marine Corps projects during the novel Coronavirus pandemic. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Wesley Timm)
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2020 07:48
|Photo ID:
|6321351
|VIRIN:
|200813-M-AR450-1174
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|2.82 MB
|Location:
|MOBILE, AL, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, ACMC Visits MARFORRES and Shipyards [Image 20 of 20], by Sgt Wesley Timm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
