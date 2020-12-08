An open dialog

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Marvin Morris, 48th Medical Group patient advocate and Diversity and Inclusion committee member, facilitates open conversations during a “Finding Comfort in Discomfort” discussion at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Aug. 12, 2020. The open forum serves as a platform for Airmen of all ranks, their families, civilians and other members of the 48th Fighter Wing community to have an open discussion on the topic of racism. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christopher S. Sparks)

