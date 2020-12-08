An open dialog

A participant shares a personal story during the Diversity and Inclusion committee’s “Finding Comfort in Discomfort” discussion at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Aug. 12, 2020. The open forum serves as a platform for Airmen of all ranks, their families, civilians and other members of the 48th Fighter Wing community to have an open discussion on the topic of racism. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior
Airman Christopher S. Sparks)
