    BRANDON, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    08.12.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Christopher Sparks 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    An Airman assigned to Royal Air Force Alconbury, England, shares a personal story during the Diversity and Inclusion committee’s “Finding Comfort in Discomfort” discussion at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Aug. 12, 2020. The goal is to normalize discussions on the topic of racism within squadrons, flights and offices at the 48th Fighter Wing and ultimately the U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christopher S. Sparks)

    Date Taken: 08.12.2020
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, An open dialog [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Christopher Sparks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Airmen
    USAFE
    RAF Lakenheath
    England
    USAF
    48th Fighter Wing
    Racism
    Diversity and Inclusion

