An Airman assigned to Royal Air Force Alconbury, England, shares a personal story during the Diversity and Inclusion committee’s “Finding Comfort in Discomfort” discussion at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Aug. 12, 2020. The goal is to normalize discussions on the topic of racism within squadrons, flights and offices at the 48th Fighter Wing and ultimately the U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christopher S. Sparks)
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2020 06:37
|Photo ID:
|6321303
|VIRIN:
|200812-F-HC907-0009
|Resolution:
|5133x3422
|Size:
|10.77 MB
|Location:
|BRANDON, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, An open dialog [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Christopher Sparks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
