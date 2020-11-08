U.S. and Poland continue to grow air defense powerhouse

Brig. Gen. Gregory Brady, commander of the 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, visits Poland on Aug. 11-12 at the request of Polish Col. Kazimierz Dynski, commander of the 3rd Surface to Air Defense Brigade, in order to facilitate the planning and execution of future exercises in the European theater.



U.S. Army Photo By 1st Lt. Jacob Moffatt

