    U.S. and Poland continue to grow air defense powerhouse

    POLAND

    08.11.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Andrew Mallett 

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    Brig. Gen. Gregory Brady, the commander of the 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, visits Poland on Aug. 11-12 at the request of Polish Col. Kazimierz Dynski, commander of the 3rd Surface to Air Defense Brigade, in order to facilitate the planning and execution of future exercises in the European theater.

    U.S. Army Photo By 1st Lt. Jacob Moffatt

    Date Taken: 08.11.2020
    Date Posted: 08.20.2020 05:06
    Photo ID: 6321271
    VIRIN: 200811-A-HL439-792
    Resolution: 3963x2972
    Size: 2.72 MB
    Location: PL
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. and Poland continue to grow air defense powerhouse [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Andrew Mallett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ADA
    USAREUR
    USARMY
    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command
    USArmyEurope
    European Defenders
    5-7 ADAR
    10AMMDC

