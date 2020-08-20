Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMC Conducts Scheduled Maintenance [Image 4 of 4]

    NMC Conducts Scheduled Maintenance

    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    08.20.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jan David Mercado 

    Naval Air Facility Misawa

    200820-N-EJ241-1073

    MISAWA, Japan (Aug. 20, 2020) – Aviation Ordnanceman 2nd Class Luke Eggers, assigned to Naval Munitions Command (NMC) East Asia Division, Detachment Misawa, secures a cover over the arming device on an Mk-65 mine. NMC maintains a Pre-positioned War Reserve Stock of underwater mines, torpedoes, and provides ordnance sentencing, inspection and handling in support of aviation ordnance operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jan David De Luna Mercado)

