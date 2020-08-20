200820-N-EJ241-1073



MISAWA, Japan (Aug. 20, 2020) – Aviation Ordnanceman 2nd Class Luke Eggers, assigned to Naval Munitions Command (NMC) East Asia Division, Detachment Misawa, secures a cover over the arming device on an Mk-65 mine. NMC maintains a Pre-positioned War Reserve Stock of underwater mines, torpedoes, and provides ordnance sentencing, inspection and handling in support of aviation ordnance operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jan David De Luna Mercado)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.20.2020 Date Posted: 08.20.2020 03:51 Photo ID: 6321247 VIRIN: 200820-N-EJ241-1073 Resolution: 2700x1929 Size: 1.19 MB Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP Hometown: RHINELANDER, WI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NMC Conducts Scheduled Maintenance [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Jan David Mercado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.